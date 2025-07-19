Al-Qassam spokesman: New tactics are surprising Israeli forces

AhlulBayt News Agency: In his first appearance since March 6, 2025, Abu Obaida, the official spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, delivered a message broadcast by Al Jazeera, detailing the latest developments in the Gaza conflict and outlining the resistance’s evolving strategies.

Abu Obaida stated that four months have passed since Israeli forces resumed their offensive against Gaza, violating previous ceasefire agreements. He claimed that over this period, Palestinian fighters have inflicted significant losses, with hundreds of Israeli troops killed or wounded and many others reportedly suffering psychological distress.

“Our fighters have adapted to the intensity of this prolonged confrontation,” he said. “Drawing from their experiences in what has become the longest and most challenging battle in our history, they have begun deploying new tactics to outmaneuver the enemy.”

He also claimed that recent operations had successfully led to the capture of several Israeli soldiers.

Warning against continued escalation, Abu Obaida said that any decision by Israeli leadership to prolong the conflict would result in more funerals for their military forces. He further criticized the extensive international support Israel receives, describing it as an uninterrupted flow of weapons from global powers.

He strongly condemned the silence of regional governments, accusing them of complicity through inaction while tens of thousands of Palestinians face starvation and lack essential medical care. “The blood of innocent Palestinians weighs heavily on the conscience of the Islamic and Arab leaderships, their intellectuals, and scholars,” he said.

Abu Obaida’s remarks come amid deepening humanitarian crises in Gaza and increasing international calls to end the war.

