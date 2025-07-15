Hamas urges escalation of operations in West Bank and Al-Quds

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement affirmed that resistance in the West Bank remains active and escalating, despite the complex security conditions and the dual pursuit faced by resistance fighters.

In a statement, Hamas mourned the martyr Yusuf Walid Sheikh Ibrahim, who was killed Monday evening after carrying out a shooting attack near the “Mevo Dotan” settlement southwest of Jenin.

The Movement added that the shooting attack affirms that the escalating crimes of the occupation, especially in Jenin and Tulkarem, “will not break the will of our people nor extinguish the flame of resistance in the West Bank.”

Hamas praised the courage of the resistance fighters who continue to confront the terror of the Israeli occupation and its settlers, despite the complicated security situation and relentless persecution.

The Movement said that “this heroic operation represents a legitimate response to the ongoing massacres against our people in Gaza and the West Bank, and to the plans of the fascist occupation government, led by Smotrich, to steal land and expand settlements.”

Hamas stressed that “resistance in the West Bank will remain present and escalating; it will not back down in the face of aggression but will continue to target occupation forces and settlers and confront the genocidal war against our people, particularly in steadfast Gaza.”

Hamas called on the masses in the West Bank and Al-Quds to escalate resistance in all its forms and to respond to the crimes of the Israeli occupation “with qualitative operations that disrupt its calculations and thwart its colonial projects.”



