Israeli minister calls for starvation and siege to force emigration

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement stated that Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s call to cut off water, electricity, and food supplies to Gaza is a clear admission of a policy of genocide and collective extermination.

Earlier on Thursday, Smotrich demanded the cessation of water, electricity, and food access to Gaza, in a statement that incited violence against its residents.

During a press conference, he declared, “Those who don’t die by gunfire will die of hunger,” and suggested that Gaza’s population issue could be resolved through voluntary emigration.

He also asserted that no agreements should be accepted as long as Hamas retains the ability to reemerge.

In its Thursday evening statement, Hamas said Smotrich’s remarks amount to a public endorsement of the Israeli army’s continued crimes in Gaza, aiming for the annihilation and displacement of Palestinians.

Hamas added that these statements officially acknowledge the use of starvation and siege tactics against civilians, which constitute war crimes under the Geneva Conventions and the Rome Statute.

The Movement described Smotrich’s comments as a direct admission of a forced displacement and ethnic cleansing agenda, and as evidence warranting international legal condemnation before the ICC and ICJ, revealing genocidal intent within Israel’s leadership.

Hamas emphasized that Smotrich’s statements are not isolated extremist views but reflect an official government policy in place for nearly 23 months, involving blockades on food and medicine, attacks on aid centers, destruction of infrastructure, and forced relocations.

The Movement concluded by stating that these remarks expose the true nature of the Israeli occupation and confirm that Gaza is not a military zone but a site of mass extermination and displacement, demanding urgent international action and accountability.

/129