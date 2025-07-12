NEW YORK TIMES: Netanyahu prolonged Gaza war to avoid prosecution

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has prolonged the war on Gaza to maintain his grip on power and avoid criminal prosecution, according to a report by The New York Times.

The report states that following Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in October 2023, many expected Netanyahu’s political downfall due to the massive security failure.

It was widely assumed the war would end by early 2024, leading to the collapse of his coalition and legal consequences.

Instead, Netanyahu used the war to bolster his political standing, first to survive and later to dominate.

In April 2024, he was reportedly close to approving a six-week ceasefire that would have freed over 30 hostages and opened peace talks with Hamas.

However, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich threatened to leave the coalition if the deal was approved, risking Netanyahu’s government.

Smotrich warned, “If a surrender agreement is brought forward, you no longer have a government.”

Netanyahu then abandoned the ceasefire plan and continued the war.

U.S. officials urged him to accept the deal, citing polls showing majority support, but Netanyahu replied, “Not 50% of my voters.”

Despite corruption charges and the prolonged war, Netanyahu remains politically secure until the next election in October 2026.

Israel’s military campaign has killed 57,762 Palestinians and injured 137,656, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Gaza residents face severe food shortages and risk being shot while waiting for aid.

The ICC has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Yet, as The New York Times notes, Netanyahu’s political survival remains intact amid the devastation



