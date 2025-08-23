Dutch FM resigns over blocked Israel sanctions



AhlulBayt News Agency: Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp has officially resigned, expressing disappointment over his inability to enforce stronger policies against Israel due to resistance from fellow cabinet members.

In a short statement following a cabinet meeting that failed to reach consensus on sanctions, Veldkamp said he could not take effective steps to increase pressure on Israel.

Dutch media reported that Veldkamp’s resignation came after unsuccessful efforts to convince the Cabinet to adopt tougher measures against Israel.

This development follows the Dutch government’s recent decision to declare Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich persona non grata, citing worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

