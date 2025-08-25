Norway sanctions Smotrich and Ben Gvir over Gaza war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik emphasized the importance of continuing to build diplomatic coalitions to counter Israel’s destructive policies.

This statement was made in reaction to a United Nations report confirming the spread of famine in Gaza Governorate.

Kravik stated in a press release, “What we see in the Gaza Strip is unacceptable and constitutes a violation of international law.”

He accused the Israeli government of conducting a war against Gazans with complete disregard for even the most basic international legal standards.

Kravik highlighted that Norway has already taken steps to alleviate Palestinian suffering, including imposing sanctions on far-right Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir.

He added that Oslo intends to prohibit Norwegian companies from engaging in commercial activities that support Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Kravik also rejected recent comments by the Israeli Foreign Minister suggesting that Europe must choose between “Israel” and Hamas.

He stated, “Israel cannot use October 7 as a justification for actions that violate international law.”

Kravik concluded by warning that such behavior “will not protect Israel’s security or borders, but rather transform it into a rogue state.”

