Hamas says Netanyahu sabotaging ceasefire talks

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is deliberately sabotaging negotiation efforts and is unwilling to reach any ceasefire agreement.

In a statement released Monday, Hamas accused Netanyahu of dragging his army into a futile war, describing him as a “war criminal” who is leading his regime into a conflict with no foreseeable resolution, endangering both soldiers and captives, and risking a strategic disaster for Israel.

Hamas asserted that the protracted nature of the war is causing the Israeli military to sink deeper into the “quicksand of Gaza,” making it increasingly vulnerable to resistance strikes.

The Movement emphasized that the resistance in Gaza is conducting a war of attrition, using innovative battlefield tactics that undermine Israel’s military initiative and calculations, despite its superior firepower and aerial capabilities.

/129