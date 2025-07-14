Gaza is under bombings, Muslim should unite –Pakistani Sunni scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Liaqat Baloch, Deputy Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, has called on the Muslim Ummah to unite against the ongoing atrocities committed by Israel in Palestine and Jerusalem, supported by the United States. He described the situation as a moment of reckoning for the entire Islamic world.

Speaking at a dinner event in Multan held in honor of the local journalist community, Baloch said, “The brutal aggression against Gaza and the sanctity of Al-Quds, under the patronage of the U.S., is a wake-up call for all Muslims. The martyrdom of 60,000 people in Gaza has begun to awaken and unify the Ummah.”

He warned that the U.S. is exerting global pressure to force the recognition of the Zionist regime, but added, “If the Islamic world acts with unity and solidarity, both ethnic divisions and the capitalist Western order will eventually collapse.”

Baloch stressed that the only path to political stability and national prosperity lies in adherence to Islamic principles. Reflecting on the past, he noted that during the Cold War, the Muslim world was deeply divided and largely submissive to U.S. power. “But after 9/11, the world began moving toward bipolarity again. Even the brief conflict between Pakistan and India helped reignite national unity and reaffirmed the power of ideological politics,” he said.

He concluded by emphasizing the urgent need for unity among Muslims in the face of injustice and oppression, reaffirming that only through collective action and ideological strength can the challenges of the modern world be overcome.