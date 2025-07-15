Shia leaders warn of nationwide protests over Israel recognition

AhlulBayt News Agency: Addressing the media, Central General Secretary Allama Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, Allama Nazer Abbas Taqvi, Allama Mubashir Hasan, Allama Baqir Zaidi, Sarwar Raza, Allama Sadiq Jafari, and Maulana Aqeel Moosa among others, firmly rejected the Abraham Accords, calling them tantamount to accepting Israel.

The leaders emphasized that the Abraham Accords specifically target countries like Pakistan and Iran. They declared that any government move toward recognizing Israel would trigger a nationwide movement that could topple the administration. They demanded the immediate withdrawal of all FIRs filed against their political and religious workers.

Speaking passionately, the religious leaders stated, “Those responsible for the shedding of Imam Hussain’s blood in Karbala were cursed then and remain cursed today. We respect all the Rightly Guided Caliphs, but we are not afraid to name those involved in the tragedy of Karbala.”

They also announced plans to reach out to all political and religious parties to form a united front. “We will show our strength during the Arbaeen of Imam Hussain,” they said, while criticizing any propaganda around normalizing ties with Israel. “The atrocities in Gaza have continued for two years, and the world weeps blood. Pakistan is an ideological state, and our founding leaders stood firmly against Israel.”

Highlighting that Pakistani passports still declare them invalid for travel to Israel, the speakers condemned ongoing conspiracies and diplomatic pressures to recognize the Zionist state. “Our ministers have held secret meetings with Israelis. They claim Pakistan should pursue its own interests—does that mean recognizing Israel over the bodies of 70,000 slain Palestinians?”

They concluded by questioning the gains of following U.S. dictates: “What has Pakistan ever received from obeying American orders?”