Medical readiness boosted ahead of Arbaeen pilgrimage: IRCS official

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has deployed 23 helicopters and one aircraft for emergency medical evacuations during this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage in Iraq, its Secretary-General Meisam Afshar announced.

Speaking at a policy-making council meeting for Arbaeen preparations, Afshar said the IRCS has nearly 15 years of experience in managing relief operations for the Arbaeen procession, which draws millions of Muslims to holy cities in Iraq.

The IRCS’s Arbaeen headquarters is divided into two main sections: a domestic operations base managed by the Relief and Rescue Organization and an international base led by the Hajj Medical Center, Afshar told reporters. “Our primary role, under the Ministry of Interior’s Arbaeen Central Headquarters, is search and rescue—but medical services are also a major focus.”

Referring to the key preparations for this year’s Arbaeen, he said 58 hospitals and clinics affiliated to the IRCS will operate across Iraq, including permanent facilities in Najaf and Karbala.

Others will open incrementally based on pilgrim traffic, he noted.

Afshar also said 150 emergency vehicles—including rescue trucks, ambulances, and command vehicles—have been allocated for the Arbaeen operation.

Nearly 8,000 volunteers will assist, with main medical command centers in Najaf and additional hubs in Karbala, Kadhimiya, and along pilgrimage routes, he stated.

Afshar said medicines and equipment have been pre-positioned based on past demand.

“Most supplies are already packed and ready at Imam Ali (AS) Hospital in Najaf,” he said, adding that the rest will be distributed before the Arbaeen procession.

Afshar went on to say that 60,000 trained volunteer responders will staff border crossings and major transit routes inside Iran.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

Some 4 million Iranians are expected to take part in the Arbaeen process this year.

