Nation’s victory in 12-day war owed to unity, leadership: Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat al-Islam Mousavi Fard, the representative of the Supreme Leader in Khuzestan Province and Friday prayer leader of Ahvaz, praised the Iranian nation's unity and resilience during the recent 12-day war, declaring it a clear victory for the people of Iran under the banner of leadership and faith.

Speaking at a ceremony honoring Martyr Mustafa Sobat and other martyrs of authority and security in Safi Abad, Dezful, Mousavi Fard said:

“With the unity and solidarity of our beloved people, we emerged victorious from this test. Now it is the turn of the authorities to express gratitude to the noble people of Islamic Iran.”

The event was held in coordination with national commemorations and attended by families of the martyrs and provincial officials.

Mousavi Fard emphasized that what sets the martyrs apart is their unwavering obedience to the principle of Wilayat (Guardianship). Reflecting on Iran’s historical battles, he noted:

“In the past, we lost vast territories under foreign invasions, but during recent conflicts, not even an inch of this land was surrendered—thanks to the blessings of the Guardianship and the steadfast devotion of our warriors.”

He attributed recent victories, including during the 12-day confrontation with the Zionist regime, to the decisive leadership of the Supreme Leader and the swift actions of Iran’s senior commanders.

“Within 14 hours, our courageous commanders took charge and delivered strong blows to the enemies of this land. It was divine grace and faith in leadership that ensured success.”

Mousavi Fard concluded by calling on state officials to match the devotion of the people with genuine appreciation and service.

