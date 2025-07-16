Iran will not bow to coercion, says government spokesperson

AhlulBayt News Agency: Administration spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani says that Iran has not launched a war in modern history and is not looking for it, but will not succumb to coercion and bullying, in any way.

Addressing the weekly press conference on Tuesday, Mohajerani said that the administration has recently delivered this message to the world through different channels, including diplomatic meetings and interviews.

“We do not seek war, but we do not surrender either,” she said is the important slogan that has been confirmed by historical records.

Referring to the self-defense, the spokesperson emphasized that the administration will continue to follow the path to make sure that the people enjoy the best life.

Mohajerani hailed the Iranian nation’s steadfastness during the recent 12-day Israeli-U.S. war imposed on the country, saying that the deep-rootedness is what makes Iranians resilient in the face of enemies’ aggression.

According to her, Iran had been attacked by enemies many times over the years, due to its geographical location but the Iranian people remained steadfast throughout history to defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The spokesperson also mentioned President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent message to Iranians abroad that they are the true owners of the country, and despite the psychological and economic pressures, the world witnessed the historical unity among the Iranian nation.

12-day sacred defense

Mohajerani stressed the need to replace the term “12-day war” with another word, suggesting that “the sacred defense” will be more appropriate.

She said that Iran is land rich in words and, therefore, must find an alternative for the 12-day war, which is akin to the one used by Zionists, such as the 6-day war, the 33-day war.

Expressing her gratitude to the Armed Forces for their brave resistance, Mohajerani said that every single Iranian is grateful to their steadfastness against the aggressors.

Post-war damage control

In response to a question about the extent of damages caused by the imposed war, Mohajerani said that a complete assessment, especially in the areas of infrastructure has not been made and for that reason, no amendment is needed in this year’s budget yet.

She assured, however, that the administration can amend the budget if necessary.

The spokesperson also revealed that the budget includes demands of the defense sector and the issue can be resolved if more will be required in terms of the defense.

Israeli and U.S. threats against Leader

Mohajerani went on to state the administration’s stance on the U.S. president’s rhetoric and insult to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, saying the issue is being pursued through official international channels.

She said that the outrageous remarks and the U.S.-Israel threats against the Leader not only angered the Iranian nation, but prompted religious scholars to issue a fatwa in response to these insults and disrespects.

“Ayatollah Sistani and the head of the Bosnian Ulema were among the first to react quickly,” Mohajerani added.

.....................

End/ 257