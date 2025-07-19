Grand Ayatollah Sistani offers condolences after deadly Kut mall fire kills 77

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the top Shia cleric in Iraq, expressed his condolences on the deaths of scores of people in a mall fire in the city of Kut.

The senior cleric issued a statement offering condolences to the families of the victims, Al-Kafeel reported.

He prayed for God’s mercy on those killed in the incident, patience for the survivors, and a speedy recovery for the injured.

The statement read, “We extend our heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to those grieving the loss of their loved ones in this tragedy. We ask Almighty Allah to envelop the honorable martyrs in His vast mercy, grant their families patience and solace, and bestow a swift recovery upon the injured.”

At least 77 people have lost their lives and several others remain missing following a massive overnight fire that engulfed a five-storey shopping mall in the eastern Iraqi city of Kut.

The fire broke out at the Corniche Hypermarket, a large commercial complex in Wasit Province late Wednesday, trapping shoppers and workers inside the building.

Civil defense teams worked through the night to extinguish the flames and rescue survivors. Forty-five people were successfully saved, with some escaping through the roof with the help of emergency responders.

Wasit Province Governor Mohammed al-Mayahi described the incident as "a tragedy and a calamity," adding that recovery operations are still ongoing.

A health official told Reuters that a list of 59 identified victims has been finalized and preparations for burial are underway. However, due to the condition of many of the bodies, DNA testing will be required to identify the remaining victims.

City officials said emergency teams were working to recover bodies trapped beneath the rubble.

One eyewitness, who lives adjacent to the mall, described the terrifying scenes as flames spread uncontrollably. "Raging fires trapped many people inside the mall, and everyone was desperately trying to find a way out. I saw the charred bodies of children and women lying on the ground. It was a horrifying scene," the witness told local media.

In a separate incident, four people were killed in the Iraqi city of Karbala after a fire and subsequent explosion at textile warehouses. The blaze reportedly triggered fuel tank explosions, compounding the destruction.

