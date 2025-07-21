Delegation of two holy shrines offers condolences to families of victims of Kut incident (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The delegation of the holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and al-Abbas (peace be upon them) offered condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic fire that occurred in one of the shopping centers in the city of Al-Kut, affiliated with the province of Wasit.

Sheikh Basim Al-Karbalaei, a member of the Religious Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, said: "A delegation from the Holy Shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and al-Abbas (peace be upon them) headed to offer condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic incident that occurred in the city of Al-Kut."

He added that the delegation conveyed the greetings and condolences of the Senior Official of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine; His Eminence Sheikh Ahmad al-Safi, and the Senior Official of the Imam al-Hussayn's (p) Holy Shrine; His Eminence Sheikh Abdul-Mahdi al-Karbalaei, asking God Almighty to grant the victims' families patience and solace, elevate the martyrs' ranks, and magnify their rewards in the Hereafter.

Al-Karbalaei continued that the delegation of the two holy shrines presented the flags of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) to the families of the victims, and participated in offering condolences for this great tragedy by attending the mourning ceremonies held for their holy souls.

The families of the victims expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine for the presence of its delegation in the city and its participation in offering condolences.



