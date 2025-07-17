At least 60 people killed as fire hit Iraq's Kut city

At least 60 people have been killed and several more are missing in a huge fire at a hypermarket in Kut city in eastern Iraq, the city’s health authorities and two police sources have told the Reuters news agency.

“We have compiled a list of 59 victims whose identities have been confirmed, but one body was so badly burned that it has been extremely difficult to identify,” a city health official told Reuters on Thursday.

“We have more bodies that have not been recovered, still under fire debris,” city official Ali al-Mayahi told Reuters.

Videos on social media showed flames engulfing a five-storey building in Kut overnight, where firefighters were trying to contain the fire.

The Wasjit province governor, Mohammed al-Mayahi, said the fire broke out in a hypermarket and a restaurant. Families were having dinner and shopping, he said. Firefighters rescued a number of people and put out the fire, the governor added.

Three days of mourning have been announced and an investigation has been launched. Investigation results will be released within 48 hours.

“A tragedy and a calamity have befallen us,” the governor said.

“We have filed lawsuits against the owner of the building and the mall,” INA quoted the governor as saying.