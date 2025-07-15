Imam Khamenei reinstates three Faqihs at Guardian Council

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has recently reinstated three Faqihs (experts in Islamic law) to the Guardian Council.

In response to a letter from the Secretary of the Guardian Council Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati to ask for the Leader's viewpoints on the fate of three Faqihs at the Council whose term had come to an end, the Leader ordered to reinstate them in their posts.

The Guardian Council is composed of six Faqihs and six jurists. The Leader appoints the six Faqihs, while the parliament elects the six jurists from a list provided by the Judiciary head.

The council functions as a vetting body, responsible for vetting legislation passed by the parliament. It also interprets the constitution.

....................

End/ 257