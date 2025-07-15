Bangladeshi Scholar: Zionist hostility reflects desperation in face of Supreme Leader’s global influence

AhlulBayt News Agency: Syed Ibrahim Khalil Razavi, Chairman of the Council of Imamiyya Ulema of Bangladesh and Director of the Center for Islamic Studies in Khulna, has condemned recent threats by the Israeli regime against Shiite religious leadership, calling them a clear sign of weakness, fear, and the growing influence of Ayatollah Khamenei’s guidance on global affairs.

In a formal statement, Razavi emphasized that the aggressive tactics employed by global Zionism—including threats, sanctions, and psychological warfare—demonstrate not strength, but desperation in the face of rising support for the doctrine of Wilayat-e-Faqih (Guardianship of the Jurist).

“The leadership of Ayatollah Imam Khamenei stands as a beacon of resistance, dignity, and independence for the oppressed nations of the world,” Razavi stated. “The enemies of Islam fear the clarity and depth of his vision, which is reshaping global equations and awakening resistance movements.”

Quoting the Quranic verse, “Truth has come, and falsehood has vanished” (Isra: 81), Razavi reaffirmed the unwavering allegiance of the Imamiyya Ulema of Bangladesh to the Supreme Leader, calling his guardianship both a rational and religious obligation for the Muslim Ummah.

“The Guardianship of the Jurisprudence is a red line for the Islamic Ummah,” he said. “We pledge unconditional support for Imam Khamenei and reject all attempts by arrogant powers to undermine his leadership.”

Razavi concluded by praying for the continued strength and protection of the Supreme Leader and for the hastening of the reappearance of the awaited savior.

