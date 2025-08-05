Bangladeshi scholar: Arbaeen is humanity’s march against oppression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Seyyed Hossein Khurshid Abedi, a prominent Bangladeshi researcher and religious scholar, has described the Arbaeen pilgrimage as a powerful symbol of global solidarity, transcending religion, race, and language to unite people in the pursuit of truth and justice.

In an exclusive interview with Hawzah News Agency, Seyyed Abedi emphasized that Arbaeen is no longer confined to Shia mourning rituals but has evolved into a worldwide human movement rooted in the timeless message of Imam Hussein (AS) — resistance against tyranny, defense of human dignity, and the awakening of global conscience.

“Arbaeen is not just a religious commemoration. It is a living message of sacrifice, freedom, and collective awakening,” he stated. “It keeps alive the cry that Imam Hussein (AS) raised on the sands of Karbala — a cry against oppression that continues to echo across the world.”

Millions of people, he said, march toward Karbala each year not merely out of ritual obligation, but out of a deep, personal connection to Imam Hussein’s (AS) ideals — solidarity, resistance, and truth. “Arbaeen has become a global manifestation of unity and a renewal of humanity’s commitment to justice,” he added.

Arbaeen: Beyond Borders and Beliefs

Seyyed Abedi pointed to the inclusive and interfaith nature of the Arbaeen pilgrimage. “Today, Arbaeen is no longer the exclusive observance of a particular sect or nation. Muslims and non-Muslims, rich and poor, men and women, young and old — they all gather under the banner of truth and human dignity. The slogan ‘Labbayk Ya Hussein’ is heard from every corner of the globe,” he said.

He stressed that Arbaeen’s growing global appeal lies in its universal message. “It is love for justice and a refusal to accept humiliation or tyranny that brings people together — not ethnicity or creed.”

Communicating the Message of Karbala

When asked how the message of Imam Hussein (AS) can be effectively conveyed to the world, Seyyed Abedi underscored the need for historical accuracy and the strategic use of modern communication tools.

“There has been distortion and propaganda around the legacy of Karbala. We must confront these with clarity and integrity. Through media, cinema, literature, and digital platforms, we must present the uprising of Imam Hussein (AS) as a model of ethical resistance and universal human values,” he said.

He urged scholars, artists, and intellectuals to speak in the language of conscience, using stories and symbols that resonate with all oppressed people — regardless of background or belief.

The Relevance of Imam Hussein’s (AS) Message Today

Seyyed Abedi emphasized that Imam Hussein’s (AS) stand remains more relevant than ever in a world rife with injustice, war, and moral decay.

“We live in an age of mass suffering — wars, human rights abuses, economic exploitation. In such times, Imam Hussein’s (AS) immortal words, ‘We will never be humiliated,’ are not merely historical; they are a charter for the free people of every nation.”

He affirmed that the values of Karbala are not confined to the past or to one group. “This is not just Shia history. It is the heritage of all who seek justice.”

A Message to the World

In his closing remarks, Seyyed Abedi called on people of all faiths and nations to engage with the Arbaeen movement:

“If you can, walk the path to Karbala at least once in your life. Witness what love, unity, and compassion truly look like. And if you cannot, carry Imam Hussein’s (AS) message within you — defend truth, reject injustice, and never remain silent in the face of oppression.”

He concluded with a powerful reminder: “As long as injustice exists in the world, the voice of Karbala will continue to rise. Arbaeen is not just a date — it is a living call to conscience. As Imam Hussein (AS) taught us, every day can be Ashura, and every land can be Karbala.”

