Shia, Sunni scholars unite in Bangladesh to honor Imam Hussain during Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a landmark event in Khulna, Bangladesh, Shia and Sunni scholars united for the first time to distribute the blessings of Imam Hussain (AS) during Arbaeen, symbolizing devotion to the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) and fostering Muslim unity.

Prominent Sunni scholars from the "Jamiyat Muhabbeen Ahl al-Bayt (AS)" joined their Shia counterparts in this heartfelt initiative, marking a significant step toward religious solidarity.

The ceremony not only honored Imam Hussain (AS) but also served as a powerful emblem of brotherhood and empathy among Muslims. Participants emphasized the universal message of Ashura, stating, “Karbala teaches sacrifice for truth, justice, and humanity. Imam Hussain’s (AS) legacy inspires the entire Islamic nation, not just Shia Muslims.” This shared reverence underscores Arbaeen’s role as a global symbol of Muslim unity.

The collaborative effort in Khulna highlights a commitment to peace, coexistence, and strengthened religious bonds, setting a precedent for future initiatives to promote love for the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) and unity across Bangladesh’s diverse Muslim community.

