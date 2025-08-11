Bangladesh Nationalist Party: No Law Will Be Passed Contrary to Islam

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Salahuddin Ahmed, a member of the Executive Committee of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has declared that if elected to power, his party will not pass any law that contradicts the Qur’an, the Prophetic tradition, or Islamic Sharia.

He stressed the party’s commitment to Islamic values and its emphasis on developing religious education, particularly madrasas, while underlining that these institutions should not be used as political tools.

These remarks are part of the BNP’s efforts to win the support of Islamic and religious groups in Bangladesh. Salahuddin Ahmed referred to his meetings with leaders of groups such as “Defenders of Islam” and Pir Sarsina, noting that the aim of these engagements was to strengthen unity among the country’s diverse communities.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has previously formed alliances with Islamic parties such as Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, but has recently cut ties with the party and is seeking to establish a more independent identity in domestic politics.

Such positions could have a significant impact on Bangladesh’s political landscape and on how political parties engage with the religious community.

