Surge in Islamophobic Attacks Raises Alarm Across UK

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Amid a disturbing rise in harassment and assaults, Muslims, migrants, and people of color in the UK are facing increasing threats in public spaces such as parks and beaches.

In summer 2025, incidents have included a Muslim father being strangled in front of his toddler in Prestwich, underage girls being filmed and questioned about their niqabs in a park, repeated assaults on a Sudanese man, interrogation of Eritrean Christians regarding their faith and immigration status, and threats of violence against Afghan-owned restaurants in Brighton.

Experts warn these are not isolated events, but part of a broader pattern fueled by years of xenophobic rhetoric and media amplification. Political discourse and right-wing outlets, including figures like Nigel Farage and Tommy Robinson, have normalized prejudice and emboldened harassment against minority communities.

Community leaders urge Muslims to exercise caution, particularly during summer holidays, recommending group outings and vigilance in public spaces. Recording incidents and reporting them to authorities is emphasized as a key measure, even if law enforcement response may be slow.

While the environment is perilous, leaders stress resilience and unity. The message to communities under siege is clear: harassment and intimidation should not dictate public life. Families are encouraged to stay alert, support one another, and continue asserting their right to safety in public spaces.

