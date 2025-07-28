Registration of Iranian Umrah applicants slated for August 2

AhlulBayt News Agency: Registration of applicants for individual Umrah pilgrimage will begin next week, an Iranian official said.

The dispatch of Iranian Umrah pilgrims will start later this month, Akbar Rezaei, the deputy director of Hajj and Umrah at the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization said.

With the activation of the country’s air fleet (following the end of the Israeli-imposed war) and with the planning completed, registration for individual Umrah will begin on August 2, and the dispatch of Umrah pilgrims is scheduled for August 23, he said.

Referring to the organization’s plans to diversify single Umrah travel packages, Rezaei said, “Our colleagues have examined different models and we are trying to have various travel packages available on the system a few weeks after the start of Umrah trips.”

He said that in the near future, Iranian pilgrims will be able to use hotels with different quality levels according to their taste and budget.

Regarding possible solutions to reduce the cost of the Umrah trip, he said one of the areas that accounts for a large share of the pilgrims’ expenses is the cost of accommodation, there is planning to see a reduction in the cost of travel for pilgrims who travel as a group or family.

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Mecca which Muslims can traditionally take at any time of the year, unlike the Hajj pilgrimage that can be performed only in the first days of the lunar Hijri month of Dhul Hajja.

In April 2024, Iran resumed sending Umrah pilgrims to Saudi Arabia after a nine-year hiatus.

