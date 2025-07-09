Iranian Minister hails safe return of 86,000 Hajj pilgrims amid wartime challenges

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyed Abbas Salehi lauded the safe and timely return of over 86,000 Iranian Hajj pilgrims during the recent imposed war on the country.

Speaking during a meeting with officials of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization on Monday, Salehi said it was recorded in the history of this organization as a valuable action, and its reward is reserved with God Almighty.

Ayatollah Mohsen Qomi, Deputy for International Affairs of the Office of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution was also present at the meeting, in which issues related to this year’s Hajj were discussed.

The culture minister described the planning and provision of services during Hajj 2025 as worthy and commendable.

Alireza Bayat, head of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, presented a report on the services provided to pilgrims in terms of accommodation, nutrition and logistics, air transportation, intra-city transportation, providing pilgrims with mobile phone and internet packages, transporting Zamzam water to the country, facilitating the return route of pilgrims in war conditions, etc and explained the process of the Hajj operation.

He described the interaction and cooperation with the officials of the host country and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah as appropriate, and attributed the receipt of the ‘Labitam’ award for the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization to the efforts of all those involved, especially the managers of the caravans and those serving the pilgrims.

Bayat appreciated the support of the government, cooperating agencies, and the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance for facilitating the pilgrimage, and announced plans on sending pilgrims to the Arbaeen ceremonies.

The participants also exchanged views on how to send Umrah pilgrims to the Land of Revelation.

Considering the country’s conditions, they pointed out the need to provide the best possible services to Iranian pilgrims and emphasized the need for synergy between all relevant organizations and centers and to preserve the dignity and honor of pilgrims to the Holy House.

Iran’s 2025 Hajj operation faced a serious challenge due to the Israeli regime’s attack on Iran and the cancellation of all incoming and outgoing flights to the country.

While only 10,000 pilgrims had returned to the country before the war began, the remaining 76,700 Hajj pilgrims from Iran were still in Saudi Arabia and special arrangements had to be made for their return.

