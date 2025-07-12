4 million Iranian pilgrims expected for Arbaeen; Mehran Border to handle 70% of returns

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Arbaeen 2025 transport operation will start on July 25, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Transportation, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehran Ghorbani said.

He made the announcement in a special meeting of the Ministry’s Arbaeen operations in Tehran on Wednesday.

Ghorbani emphasized the need to pay attention to the peak week of return, between the evening of Arbaeen and the three days after it.

According to studies, it is predicted that during Arbaeen this year, about 900,000 pilgrims will travel by bus, 2.4 million by private car, 296,000 by air, and 356,000 by train, he noted.

Sea transportation is also planned to transport pilgrims from the port of Khorramshahr in Iran to the port of Basra in Iraq, he added.

The official went on to say that the share of the Mehran border crossing during the departure of Iranian Arbaeen pilgrims will be 60 percent and it will be 70 percent when they return.

According to Ghorbani, the number of ground fleets required for peak days of the Arbaeen season each day is 7,700 buses and said given the existing fleet of 6,500 vehicles, special measures will be taken to provide the required fleet.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

..................

End/ 257