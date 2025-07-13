Shelters, water, power prioritized amid Arbaeen heat wave forecast

AhlulBayt News Agency: All facilities must be mobilized for the welfare of the Arbaeen pilgrims, the governor of Iran’s western province of Gilan said, as the Arbaeen season approaches.

Ahmad Karami made the remark in a meeting on Saturday with Omid Ali Goodarzi, deputy director of administration and support of the Headquarters for the Development and Reconstruction of Holy Shrines.

Referring to the forecast of a significant increase in the number of pilgrims and unprecedented heat during the Arbaeen season, he said this year’s Arbaeen will be the hottest and busiest in recent years, and all facilities must be mobilized for the welfare of pilgrims.

Emphasizing the need for full preparation to provide services to pilgrims at the Mehran border crossing in Ilam, he said that in order to provide the desired facilities, necessary planning has been made, and mutual cooperation with the Holy Shrines Development Headquarters is more necessary than ever.

The Ilam Governor listed the provision of ice and drinking water as one of the most important priorities.

This issue has become doubly important due to the predicted heat wave, he stated.

Also, the construction of special shelters to serve pilgrims and the provision of sustainable electricity and water are among the important infrastructure programs underway, Karami noted.

Given the special conditions of Arbaeen this year, the comfort, health, and needs of pilgrims should be a priority, he went on to say.

Goodarzi, for his part, emphasized the efforts of this headquarters to provide infrastructure and facilities for the Arbaeen processions at the Mehran border area.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

