Iraqi Minister arrives in Tehran for trilateral Arbaeen coordination talks

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraq’s Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari has arrived in Tehran to attend a trilateral summit focused on preparations for this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage.

According to IRNA, Al-Shammari landed at Mehrabad International Airport on Monday morning and was officially received by Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Mo’meni. The meeting, set to take place later in the day, brings together officials from Iran, Iraq, and Pakistan to coordinate logistical and security efforts for the annual religious gathering.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi had arrived in Tehran the previous evening, ahead of the scheduled talks.

Arbaeen marks forty days after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia Imam. Imam Hussein and his 72 loyal companions were slain on the Day of Ashura by the oppressive ruler Yazid nearly 14 centuries ago.

His burial site in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq, attracts millions of pilgrims each year, many of whom journey on foot to pay homage. This year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage is scheduled for August 14.

