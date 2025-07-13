Preparations complete at Iran-Pakistan border to welcome Arbaeen pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iran-Pakistan Rimdan border crossing, located in Iran's southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, is once again fully prepared to host Pakistani pilgrims traveling for Arbaeen. This marks the fourth consecutive year of organized arrangements at this key route, situated in Dashtiari district, which has become one of the fastest and most important pathways for Pakistani pilgrims heading toward Iraq.

Authorities have confirmed that comprehensive services are in place for pilgrims, including accommodation, meals, guidance, and security. Officials have assured that this year too, pilgrims will receive full support and care throughout their journey.

Over the past two days, senior officials from the Ministry of Interior, the Arbaeen Committee, the Director General of the provincial IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting), and several administrative officials from Dashtiari have visited the Rimdan border. They reviewed the arrangements related to pilgrims' lodging, transport, and overall security.

Rimdan border, located approximately 100 kilometers from Gwadar, offers a quicker and more efficient land route for Pakistani pilgrims traveling through Iran to reach holy cities like Najaf and Karbala in Iraq. Both Iranian and Pakistani authorities have been working to continuously upgrade facilities at the crossing to ensure a smoother and more dignified pilgrimage experience.

