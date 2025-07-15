Museum of Taziyeh instruments opens in Arak, showcasing centuries of ritual art

AhlulBayt News Agency: A specialized museum of Taziyeh instruments was inaugurated in Iran’s central city of Arak on Monday, July 12.

Taziyeh is a kind of passion play telling the story of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions in the 680AD Battle of Karbala.

Mahmoud Moradi Naraghi, the director general of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Markazi Province, inaugurated the museum in the Arg Bathhouse of Arak.

He said in his speech that a wide range of Taziyeh manuscripts and mourning and elegy supplies and instruments related to Muharram mourning rituals from the Safavid era to the present, are on display in this museum.

He said it has been established through the efforts of Master Daryaei, a Taziyeh researcher, as well as the Arak City Council and Municipality.

Emphasizing the impact of performing religious ceremonies and Taziyeh in promoting and disseminating the culture of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS), Moradi Naraghi said visiting this museum will familiarize those interested with the history of Taziyeh and its old methods of performance.

He went on to say that performing Taziyeh is a traditional art with an ancient history in Iran that has been passed down from generation to generation, noting that the events of Ashura and the calamities that befell Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions are displayed in this art.

...................

End/ 257