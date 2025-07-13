Local Muslim community in Istanbul marks Ashura with solemn, stirring program

AhlulBayt News Agency: In conjunction with the mourning period for the Ahlul Bayt (PBUT), the Kausar Women's Section in Istanbul held a poignant commemoration ceremony honoring Hazrat Zainab (PBUH) and the caravan of Karbala captives. The event, held exclusively for women at the Kausar Cultural Center after the noon prayer, was met with a strong and heartfelt turnout.

The gathering highlighted the enduring legacy of Hazrat Zainab (PBUH) as a symbol of strength, sacrifice, and defiance in the face of tyranny. In her address, a representative from the organizing committee emphasized that “Karbala is not merely a tragedy, but a powerful testament to resistance, patience, and the preservation of Islamic identity.”

A central part of the ceremony was a theatrical performance depicting the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali Asghar (AS), the infant son of Imam Hussain (PBUH), which moved the audience with its emotionally charged scenes. This was followed by the recitation of a poem vividly recounting the suffering of the Karbala children and the painful journey of the captives, intensifying the spiritual and emotional atmosphere of the event.

The ceremony concluded with a traditional chest-beating ritual accompanied by laments in memory of the martyrs of Karbala.

On the sidelines, officials from the Kausar Women’s Section stated that such programs aim not only to mourn but to revive the timeless example of Hazrat Zainab (AS)—as a role model for Muslim women—and to reaffirm their place in the ongoing struggle for justice, dignity, and faith in today’s world.

The event marked another effort by the local Muslim community in Istanbul to keep alive the message of Ashura and highlight the critical role of women in both history and contemporary society.

