Over 8,000 missionaries to join Iranian pilgrims in Arbaeen 2025 procession

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 8,000 Muballighs (religious propagators) will accompany Iranian pilgrims in this year’s Arbaeen procession.

This was announced at a meeting of the Cultural and Educational Committee of the Arbaeen Central Headquarters, held at Iran’s Awqaf and Charity Affairs Organization in Tehran on Monday.

Member of the committee Hojat-ol-Islam Ahmad Sayyahi said the Muballighs will be dispatched with the cooperation of the Awqaf and Charity Affairs Organization, the Islamic Development Organization, religious seminaries and other related institutions.

At least 8,000 Muballighs who have different specialties and master different languages will set out for the Arbaeen pilgrimage this year, he said.

Quranic gatherings will also be held at the Quranic bases and Moukebs (booths offering services to Arbaeen pilgrims) with the participation of a number of distinguished reciters from Iran, Afghanistan, and Iraq, he noted.

Head of the committee Hojat-ol-Islam Hamid Ahmadi also highlighted the planned cultural programs for this year’s Arbaeen, including in the media and cyberspace fields.

He noted that a large number of qaris have expressed readiness to contribute to Quranic programs during the Arbaeen procession.

He stressed that all cultural programs should be organized in coordination with the Cultural Committee of the Arbaeen Headquarters.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hojat-ol-Islam Ahmadi noted that some 40 percent of the Arbaeen pilgrims will be women and that necessitates sending female Muballighs.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

Some 4 million Iranians are expected to take part in the Arbaeen process this year.

..................

End/ 257