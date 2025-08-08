Security Forces Foil Daesh Terrorist Attack Targeting Arbaeen Pilgrims

The governor of Iraq’s Karbala announced the thwarting of a terrorist plot to target the Arbaeen pilgrims in the governorate.

Nasif Jassim al-Khattabi said in a press conference that the Al-Suqur (Falcons) intelligence group in Karbala Governorate, under the direct supervision of the Karbala Court of Inquiry, carried out an intelligence operation with a high level of confidentiality and accuracy.

As a result of this operation, 22 terrorists were arrested who were planning to carry out criminal acts, including planting roadside bombs on the route of Arbaeen pilgrims, targeting security forces and Husseini processions, and also attempting to poison pilgrims’ gathering places, especially in the southern parts of the governorate, he stated.

Among the thwarted operations was an attempt to target one of the Husseiniyahs (religious centers) located on the route from Karbala to Najaf, but this plan was foiled with the cooperation of judicial and security institutions, al-Khattani noted.

Those arrested had data-x-items with them that proved their terrorist intentions, and they confessed in court to their membership in the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group, the official said.

He went on to say that some of the terrorists were in contact with foreign parties, including an individual who was in direct contact with the Zionist regime.

The Governor of Karbala appreciated the role of the Karbala Investigation Court and the Al-Suqur intelligence group in thwarting the terrorist plot, emphasizing that security efforts will continue to protect pilgrims and provide a safe environment for Arbaeen and other religious occasions.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.