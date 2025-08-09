“Who is Imam Mahdi?” campaign launches during Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The international campaign titled “Who is Imam Mahdi?” is set to officially begin its activities during this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage, operating across key locations in both Iran and Iraq. The initiative aims to spiritually and intellectually prepare pilgrims for what organizers describe as the “great battle” leading to a promised future.

The campaign will be active at four strategic locations during Arbaeen:

Najaf, Iraq: Beginning of Imam Sadeq (PBUH) Street – Central Campaign Base

Column 952 on the Arbaeen route – International Unit

Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport (RA) – Salam Terminal

Mashhad Shahid Hasheminejad Airport

Organized by the Waiting for the Savior Institute, the campaign's educational and outreach efforts are built around three core themes designed to align with the anticipated global transformation:

Historical Awareness: Chronological analysis and understanding of human history to help individuals recognize the current stage of global events and choose the correct path forward.

Lifestyle Reform and Physical Fitness: Preparing participants to play a meaningful role in the future global civilization through holistic self-improvement.

Spiritual Defense Tools: Familiarity with esoteric and protective practices, such as "light shields," derived from the Sahifa al-Sajjadiyya, to build resilience against end-time tribulations.

In support of these goals, the campaign offers a range of multilingual educational materials (Persian, Arabic, and English), including:

“14 Light Shields in the End Times”: A booklet featuring 14 key prayers for spiritual protection during apocalyptic challenges.

“Everything About the Battle of the End Times”: An introduction to the civilizational conflict and the role of pilgrims within it.

“Come and Take the Solution to Your Problem”: Interactive workshops designed to address personal and societal issues.

“Self-Care Techniques in the End Times”: A guide featuring 20 protective prayers from Sahifa al-Sajjadiyya to strengthen spiritual endurance.

These activities are designed to go beyond spiritual enrichment, aiming to foster personal growth and prepare individuals to face global crises and uncertainties with faith and resilience.

The campaign also encourages pilgrims participating in the Arbaeen walk to take part in distributing educational materials related to self-knowledge and spiritual preparedness.

For more information and to access campaign content, interested individuals can visit the official website: WhoisImamMahdi.com.

