Arbaeen Quranic convoys’ capacity to introduce Imam Hussein’s Quranic character emphasized

AhlulBayt News Agency: A veteran Quran activist highlighted the potential for Iran’s Arbaeen Quranic convoy to promote the Quranic character of Imam Hussein (AS).

Speaking to IQNA, Abbas Salimi said the convoy has provided a capacity for its members to introduce the Quranic character of the Master of Martyrs (AS) to the pilgrims, through engaging in a series of actions alongside beautiful and pleasant recitations.

“Fortunately, thanks to the initiative of responsible friends, Quranic convoys are being prepared both during the Hajj season and the Arbaeen procession, so that by being present in these favorable and suitable contexts for promoting Quranic and religious culture, they can implement the programs that have been planned, the focus of which is the recitation of the Quran and holding gatherings to get acquainted with the Quran,” he stated.

Regarding Arbaeen and the capacity that its passionate procession creates with the presence of a large crowd of devotees and pilgrims of Imam Hussein (AS), “I must first say that the movement and uprising of the Master of the Martyrs (AS) was based on the Quran and on the tactics of standing against oppression, and therefore, with this epic that he created, he brought to the fore the practical dimension of the teachings of the Quran in not compromising with the infidel enemy but at the same time not for a second neglecting to engage in devotion to the Word of God, to the point that Imam Hussein (AS) asked his brother to ask the enemy for more time to pray and recite the Quran, because he was passionate about it.”

Salimi added that such a policy and ideals of Imam Hussein (AS) provide a theoretical and practical model for all activists and people of the Quran.

“What we are witnessing today in the launching of Quranic convoys during Hajj or Arbaeen is the institutionalization of a format and structure that creates an arena for the understanding of the Quran in accordance with the divine vision of the Infallibles (AS) and especially Imam Hussein (AS). It remains to be seen to what extent the members of these Quranic convoys succeed in utilizing this structural capacity.”

He urged that members of the convoy should not be satisfied with just a pleasant voice and tone.

He went on to say that since the Quranic representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran are among a population of millions of lovers and admirers of the movement of Abu Abdullah (AS), which is not limited to Muslims and Shias, their behavior must also be in line with the teachings of the Quran.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony, which falls on August 14 this year, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

It marks the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, a huge crowd of Shias flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites.

The pilgrims, mainly from Iraq and Iran, travel long routes on foot to the holy city.

Iran also sends a Quranic convoy to Iraq during the Arbaeen procession.

The members of the convoy perform different Quranic and religious programs, including recitation of the Quran, Adhan (call to prayers), and Tawasheeh, on the road between Najaf and Karbala and elsewhere during the Arbaeen march.

This year’s convoy operates under the title of Imam Reza (AS) Convoy.

......................

End/ 257