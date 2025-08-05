Iraqi Interior Minister mobilizes full resources to secure Arbaeen pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iraqi minister of interior underlined his ministry’s all-out efforts to serve the pilgrims taking part in this year’s Arbaeen procession and ensure their security.

Abdul Amir al-Shammari, who is also the head of the Supreme Security Committee for the Million-Strong Ceremonies, issued an order to pursue the latest preparations to ensure security for the Arbaeen procession.

He chaired a broad meeting that was held via video link with the presence of the ministry’s deputies, advisors, and commanders, as well as provincial police commanders.

In this meeting, the Iraqi interior minister emphasized the pursuit of final preparations to ensure security for the Arbaeen ceremony and announced the implementation of special organizational and coordination plans for this occasion.

He also emphasized the importance of finding appropriate solutions to overcome challenges such as traffic accidents and fires, and commended the extensive efforts of the Traffic Department to ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims.

Emphasizing that the real success on this occasion lies in reducing the suffering of pilgrims and protecting the lives of mourners from various incidents, al-Shammari called this a sacred task that must be carried out in the best possible way from the borders to the holy city of Karbala.

He added that the Iraqi ministry of interior has mobilized all its capabilities to serve and protect pilgrims, including by installing surveillance cameras and strengthening security forces with manpower, vehicles, and various equipment.

Al-Shammari ordered all deputies, commanders, and officials to personally attend the scene and review all security aspects.

He also emphasized the importance of the success of the security plan, referring to the presence of millions of pilgrims from inside and outside Iraq, and said that this is possible through high precision and proper distribution of forces.

He further reiterated the need for the active presence of intelligence forces at the forefront of security forces on all axes, and said that these forces must act in accordance with the importance of this million-strong occasion.

In other related news, more than 14,000 Iraqi Moukebs (service stations) and 205 foreign Moukebs have registered to provide services to Arbaeen pilgrims, according to the announcement of the Karbala Police Command.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

..................

End/ 257