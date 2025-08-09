Home News Service Pictures Photos: 3 Thousand Servants and Volunteers of Alawi Shrine Implement Service Plan for Arbaeen Pilgrimage 9 August 2025 - 10:06 News ID: 1715565 Source: Abna24 related Photos: Alawi Shrine Launches a Project to Correct Recitation of Al-Fatiha and Short Surahs for Arbaeen Pilgrims Video: Chants by 'Gathering of Muslim Scholars in Lebanon' During a March at Alawi Shrine in Support of Sheikh Qassem Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Supplies Services to Mawkibs with Over 7,000 Boxes of Water and 1,000 Ice Blocks Daily Photos: Environmental Teams Promote Sound Cultural Awareness Among Pilgrims Heading to Holy Karbala Photos / Under Patronage of Alawi Holy Shrine: Establishment of a Guest House to Serve Pilgrims at Najaf Intl Airport Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Launches Istiftā’ Stations Project Around Sacred Courtyard to Serve Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: Imam Hasan al-Mujtaba Mawkib at Alawi Shrine Continues Providing Food Services to Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: Hero of Khaybar Mawkib of Holy Alawi Shrine Provides Thousands of Meals to Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: Service Convoy at Shrine of Lady Zakiyya, Daughter of Imam Hassan al-Mujtaba on Occasion of His Martyrdom Photos: Project of Lady Zaynab Courtyard and Opening of Al-Tall Al-Zaynabiyya Shrine to Pilgrims on Arbaeen Photos: Daily Consumption of 5 Tons of Flour to Support Hospitality for Arbaeen Pilgrims at Holy Alawi Shrine Photos: Crowds of Pilgrims Begin Writing First Lines of Arbaeen Story Around Sacred Alawi Courtyard Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Continues Providing Services to Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos / Through Efforts of Holy Alawi Shrine: Installation of Directional and Guidance Signs in Preparation for Arbaeen Pilgrimage Photos: Holy Alawi Shrine Inaugurates Unified Communications Project to Serve Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: Holy Alawi Shrine Implements a Comprehensive Security Plan to Serve Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos / Hospitality Stations of Imam Ali Shrine: Distribution of Thousands of Meals to Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: Holy Alawi Shrine Prepares Al-Murtadha Rest Area to Serve Pilgrims of Imam Hussain Arbaeen Photos: Razavi holy shrine sends 150,000 food packages for Arbaeen Pilgrims “Who is Imam Mahdi?” campaign launches during Arbaeen Shia scholar urges Pakistan to reopen Arbaeen land routes or subsidize air travel Photos: Preparation of Arbaeen Hussaini Mawkibs in Karbala Photos: Arbaeen Pilgrimage Walk: A Journey of Devotion and Unity Photos: Arbaeen Pilgrims Crossing Through Shalamcheh Border Photos: Commemoration Ceremony for 40 day of Martyrs of Power in Gilan Province, Iran Photos: Send-Off Ceremony for First Special Arbaeen Train from Gilan Province Imam Ali Shrine unveils massive operational plan for 2025 Arbaeen pilgrimage Arbaeen Quranic convoys’ capacity to introduce Imam Hussein’s Quranic character emphasized
