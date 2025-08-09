Photos: Commemoration Ceremony for 40 day of Martyrs of Power in Gilan Province, Iran

According to the AhlulBayt (a) International News Agency – ABNA – the Arbaeen ceremony for the Martyrs of Power from Gilan Province, who were martyred in the recent unjust attacks by the illegitimate Zionist regime against the Islamic homeland, was held at noon on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at the Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Hall in Rasht. The event was attended by local citizens, families of the martyrs, and provincial officials, and featured a keynote speech by Ayatollah Reza Ramezani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a) World Assembly.