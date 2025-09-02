Home News Service Pictures Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine launches preliminary Quranic competition in preparation for National Elite Contest 2 September 2025 - 08:55 News ID: 1722704 Source: Abna24 related 8th Rabiul Awal: Martyrdom Anniversary of Imam Hassan Al-Askari / Biography Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine honors a student from Holy Qur'an Institute for achieving first place at global level Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Welcomes Pilgrims with a Comprehensive Plan During Commemoration of Great Prophet’s Demise Photos: : Sheikh Al-Karbalai honors talented reciter "Al-Barzanji" for winning first place in Qur'anic competition Joint statement of Iran's holy shrines condemns Zionist crimes in Yemen Photos: 2,500 Honored Servants Participated in Commemorating Demise of Great Prophet at Alawi Shrine Sahifah of Imam Reza Photos: Servants of Imam Ali shrine help shrine of Imam Al-Askari on martyrdom of Imam Hasan Al-Askari Imam Al-Rida debates with a Catholic Priest and a Rabbi Photos: On martyrdom of Imam Hasan al-Askari; hospitality service of Alawi Holy Shrine to pilgrims in Samarra Al-Abbas Host Restaurant Department announces provision of +7 million meals for visitors of Arbaeen Photos: Holy Alawi Shrine Continues Providing Services to Pilgrims Until End of Commemoration of Prophet Muhammad’s Demise Photos: Holy Alawi Shrine Continues to Host Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Provides 10,000 Gas Cylinders to Support Service Stations During Arbaeen Photos: Lectures and Exhibitions for Children at Alawi Shrine on “Ya Hussain” Route During Arbaeen Days Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Concludes Theatrical Performance “When the Angels Wept” Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Continues Serving Arbaeen Pilgrims and Prepares for Return of Pilgrims Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Launches Artistic Mural Project to Promote Islamic Culture Along Arbaeen Route Photos: Alawi Shrine Launches Integrated Digital and Guidance Services for Arbaeen Pilgrims via “Wafid” App Photos: Alawi Shrine Organizes a Training Workshop to Improve Visitor Guide Services During Mass Pilgrimages Photos: One of Alawi Shrine’s Service Stations Provides Over 18,000 Meals Daily to Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Offers Multilingual Translation Services for Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: “Visitor’s Guide” — A Service Offered by Alawi Holy Shrine for Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: “When Angels Wept” — A Theatrical Performance Depicting Eternal Tragedy of Karbala at Alawi Holy Shrine Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Launches Women's Religious Outreach for Female Pilgrims During Arbaeen Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Implements Comprehensive Security and Medical Plan for Arbaeen Pilgrimage Photos: Hospitality Division of Holy Alawi Shrine Continues Providing Services to Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: Holy Alawi Shrine Continues to Enhance Emergency Evacuation Skills of Volunteers Serving Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: Water Production Unit at Holy Alawi Shrine Supplies Over 10 Million Liters Daily for Arbaeen Pilgrims Video: Chants by 'Gathering of Muslim Scholars in Lebanon' During a March at Alawi Shrine in Support of Sheikh Qassem Photos: 3 Thousand Servants and Volunteers of Alawi Shrine Implement Service Plan for Arbaeen Pilgrimage
Your Comment