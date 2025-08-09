Imam Reza Shrine serves pilgrims in Najaf; health volunteers deployed for Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency: For the third year in a row, 35 health volunteers from Karamat Razavi Foundation have traveled to the Iraqi city of Najaf to offer free medical and nursing services to pilgrims during Arbaeen gathering.

The specialized health volunteers from Karamat Razavi Foundation were dispatched to Najaf with the help of Astan Quds Razavi (AQR) to serve pilgrims during Arbaeen religious event marking the 40th day after Ashura in the second lunar month of the Islamic calendar, which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam HUSSEIN (AS).

According to Hadi Gholami, the director of pilgrims’ affairs at the foundation, “The team includes doctors, nurses, and health workers. Their mission is to provide free medical consultations, nursing care, and preventive services to pilgrims visiting the holy city”.

The initiative, now in its third consecutive year, is part of a broader program to support pilgrims during major religious occasions. The volunteers will remain in Najaf for ten days, offering specialized healthcare services to thousands of pilgrims.

“The project is carried out in cooperation with the health specialty center of the Office for Pilgrims’ Affairs”, Gholami stated.

He emphasized that the volunteers’ presence not only addresses the physical needs of pilgrims but also creates a spiritually enriching atmosphere.

He added: “The service reflects AQR’s commitment to promoting a culture of compassion and unity along the path of the Ahl al-Bayt. The volunteers’ efforts are designed to ensure that pilgrims can perform their rituals with peace of mind and dignity”.

Gholami concluded by highlighting the international dimension of the initiative, saying, “The presence of the shrine’s volunteers in Najaf sends a message of solidarity among followers of the Ahl al-Bayt from different countries and showcases AQR’s dedication to serving those who walk the path of love for Imam HUSSEIN”.

....................

End/ 257