Astan Quds Razavi to host memorial service for ‘Martyrs of Power’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Following the Israeli attacks on Iranian soil and the martyrdom of a group of commanders, defenders of the homeland, scientists and other people, a commemorative ceremony will be held in Mashhad this week.

The Astan Quds Razavi will organize the memorial service at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) on Thursday.

Hojat-ol-Islam Hossein Shariatinejad, the Astan’s deputy director of Islamic propagation, announced the details of the ceremony, saying this spiritual event will be held with the emphasis of Ayatollah Marvi, the custodian of the holy shrine.

It will honor the noble status of the martyrs of Islamic Iran’s power, he said, noting that state and military officials, the families of martyred generals, and 29 families of martyrs from Khorasan Razavi Province will take part at the commemoration.

It will take place after the Maghrib and Isha prayers in the Great Prophet (PBUH) Courtyard of the shrine, he stated.

Ayatollah Seyed Hashem Hosseini Bushehri, a member of the Assembly of Experts, will deliver a speech to the attendees, focusing on celebrating the status of martyrs, and Hajj Meysam Motiei will recite elegies at the ceremony, Hojat-ol-Islam Shariatinejad said.

He went on to say that the presence of different groups of the people will demonstrate the unity and solidarity of the Iranian nation in defending the country’s identity and the values ​​of the Islamic Revolution.

On June 13, the Israeli regime began a series of airstrikes against the Islamic Republic with unprecedented American military and intelligence support, killing a number of senior commanders, scientists and ordinary people.

Iran’s Armed Forces began responding initially with comprehensive defensive maneuvers.

Shortly afterwards, however, they launched rapid, forceful, and unyielding counteroffensives, unleashing precision strikes against critical nuclear, military, and industrial targets deep within the occupied Palestinian territories.

The relentless reprisal, codenamed Operation True Promise III, deployed hundreds of ballistic missiles -- many of which were multi-warhead and supersonic ones -- as well as numerous armed drones.

The strikes pummeled the heart of Tel Aviv, the regime’s economic stronghold; Haifa, its key deep-water port; and Be’er Sheva, the hub of the Zionist entity’s modern development and technology.

Feeling the heat from the retaliation, the regime was forced to seek a ceasefire after 12 days, despite having some of the US's most advanced missile systems primed to intercept the incoming Iranian fire.

