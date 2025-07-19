Senior cleric calls Arbaeen pilgrims messengers of Jihad, martyrdom

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian cleric described this year’s Arbaeen pilgrims as messengers of Jihad and martyrdom.

Ayatollah Abbas Ka’abi, a member of the Qom Islamic Seminary Instructors Association, made the remark in an address to the national gathering of Arbaeen grassroots activists in Qom.

Considering the specific conditions of the region and the continued aggression of the Zionist regime against the oppressed people of Palestine, this year’s Arbaeen has the color and flavor of Jihad and martyrdom, he said.

The main mission of the Arbaeen caravans during these days is to explain the message of the martyrs and promote the spirit of Jihad, sacrifice, and resistance, he stated.

Ayatollah Abbas referred to the deep connection between the Ashura event and the Islamic awakening and the defense power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying the tears shed in mourning for the martyrs of Karbala and also the Ashura Supplication should not be underestimated as they have the capacity to educate a generation of Mujahids and martyrs.

He emphasized that the Arbaeen pilgrimage is an awareness-raising and awakening pilgrimage; just as Imam Hussein (AS) awakened people from the sleep of heedlessness by sacrificing his blood and called them to rise up in the way of God.

He further said that the culture of Ashura has today become a culture of resistance. “This culture is now manifested in the form of advanced defense technologies, including precision missiles, which have incapacitated the Zionist regime. These weapons are fed by sincere tears for Imam Hussein (AS); tears that today serve as fuel for the missiles of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Kaabi also pointed to the strong presence of Palestinian families in Arbaeen ceremonies in recent years, adding that these families have repeatedly stated that everything they have belongs to Imam Hussein (AS) and believe that Palestine will not be liberated without resorting to the culture of Ashura.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

Some 4 million Iranians are expected to take part in the Arbaeen process this year.

