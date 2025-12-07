Pakistan Will Never Recognize Israel, Propaganda on Saudi-Pakistan-Israel Deal Rejected: Pakistan Ulema Council Chief

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, said in a press conference in Lahore that Pakistan is not recognizing Israel and no agreement has been made between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Israel. He described the reports in this regard as propaganda.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that we cannot leave our institutions and people at the mercy of terrorists. If a peace agreement is reached for Palestine, the reconstruction of Gaza will take place, but regrettably Israel is continuously violating the agreement.

The Chairman of the Ulema Council said that Afghanistan should not allow its soil to be used for terrorism against Pakistan. Afghanistan must stop the infiltration of terrorists into Pakistan and the Afghan leadership should take action against terrorist elements. He asked, “Have we ever sent any terrorist to Afghanistan or carried out terrorism there?”

Pakistan will continue its support until an independent Palestinian state is established, and we reject the baseless propaganda being spread about the Palestinian cause.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that the Army Chief and Pakistan Armed Forces of Pakistan are being appreciated all over the world. India is licking its wounds after being defeated in the battle of truth. Protecting the Haramain Sharifain is a matter of pride for us.

He added that the United States should ensure the implementation of the peace agreement on Palestine. Pakistan is not recognizing Israel; propaganda has been launched on this issue, and there is no agreement between Pakistan or Saudi Arabia and Israel.