Pakistani Shia cleric: Martyr Sheikh Shahoud was a symbol of resistance against extremism

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a solemn ceremony held in Qom to honor the memory of Sheikh Martyr Rasool Muhammad Shahoud, a prominent Syrian cleric recently assassinated in Homs, Hojjat-ul-Islam Syed Shafqat Hussain Shirazi, Director of International Affairs at the Pakistan Muslim Unity Council, praised the martyr as a powerful symbol of religious resistance and unwavering commitment to the ideals of the Islamic Ummah.

The event, attended by Syrian scholars residing in Qom, seminary students, and the family of the martyr, was a tribute to Sheikh Shahoud’s enduring legacy and sacrifice. Shahoud, who served as the Friday Imam in the city of Homs, was martyred in a targeted armed attack by Takfiri terrorists.

In his address, Hojjat-ul-Islam Shirazi offered condolences to the bereaved family and highlighted the critical need to confront Takfiri and extremist movements, particularly those destabilizing the region.

“Sheikh Rasool Shahoud was more than a Friday prayer leader — he was a model of steadfastness, piety, and sincere service to the Islamic nation,” Shirazi stated. “His martyrdom is a great loss for the scientific and religious communities of Syria.”

Shirazi connected the martyr’s legacy to the broader historical tradition of resistance in the Ahlul Bayt (PBUT) school of thought, stating that the Shiite tradition has long stood against oppression and injustice, often at great cost.

“The blood of scholars like Sheikh Shahoud is a continuation of the luminous path that began in Karbala. It reminds us that the price of standing for truth and justice is often high, but always honorable.”

Addressing the worsening situation in Syria, Shirazi condemned the rise of extremist regimes, particularly the Golani faction, whose presence has fueled waves of violence, sectarian repression, and assassinations of religious minorities.

“These actions are not isolated incidents. They are part of a larger agenda aimed at creating chaos, weakening unity, and silencing voices that demand justice.”

In closing, Hojjat-ul-Islam Shirazi offered prayers for divine mercy upon the martyr and asked God to grant patience and reward to his family and followers.

.....................

End/ 257