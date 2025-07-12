AhlulBayt News Agency: Prominent Syrian Shia scholar Sheikh Rasool Shahoud was martyred last night in a targeted attack by the Golani terrorist group, marking a significant loss for the Shia community in Syria.

Sheikh Shahoud was widely regarded as one of the most respected and influential religious leaders in the Homs region. A graduate of the Qom Seminary and a devoted supporter of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, he dedicated his life to religious guidance, social service, and resistance against oppression.

Over the years, he managed several mosques, Hussainiyyas, and cultural centers, providing religious education and moral leadership to people of all ages — from children to adults. His work shaped the spiritual and ideological foundation of many followers in the surrounding areas.

Known for his unwavering courage and advocacy for justice, Sheikh Shahoud became a symbol of resilience in his community. His teachings, deeply rooted in the values of resistance and Islamic unity, continue to inspire a new generation of students and scholars.

Following his martyrdom, local sources say that hundreds of his students and followers are more determined than ever to carry forward his legacy. His death is expected to provoke strong condemnation across the region and intensify opposition to extremist groups such as the Golani faction.

Observers believe the assassination of Sheikh Shahoud will come at a high cost for the perpetrators, as his martyrdom is likely to further galvanize resistance against takfiri terrorism in Syria.

