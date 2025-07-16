Commemoration ceremony for martyr Sheikh Rasool Shahoud to be held in Dahieh, Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: A ceremony commemorating the martyred Syrian Shia scholar Sheikh Rasoul Shahoud will be held in the Dahieh of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

The ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at the Imam Mujtaba (a.s.) Complex in Dahieh.

The ceremony will be held from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM local time.

It is worth noting that the body of Sheikh Rasoul Shahoud, a prominent Syrian Shia scholar, was found last week near the city of Homs, near the village of Mazraa, which is considered his birthplace, inside his private car and near one of the checkpoints of the Golani government forces.

