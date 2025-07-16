Pakistani Shia scholar: Ashura is a timeless school of resistance against oppression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat al-Islam Arif Hussain Wahedi, Vice Chairman of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, described the movement of Imam Hussein (AS) as an eternal and living model for resisting oppression, corruption, and tyranny in every era.

Speaking at a large gathering of mourners in Rawalpindi commemorating the tragedy of Karbala, Wahedi emphasized that the Ashura uprising transcends time and continues to offer guidance and strength to all those who stand against injustice.

“The movement of Imam Hussein (AS) is not a historical event locked in the past,” he said. “It is a living, dynamic school—an enduring symbol of resistance against deviation, distortion of religion, and tyranny.”

Reflecting on the current state of the Muslim world, Wahedi drew parallels between modern forms of oppression and the legacy of Yazid, calling them manifestations of “Yazidism of the era.”

“Just as Yazid represented corruption and oppression in his time, today we see similar forces operating under different names,” he stated. “But the message of Karbala remains clear: injustice must be resisted, no matter the time or place.”

He pointed to the consistent failure of extremist and oppressive ideologies in the Islamic world as evidence of the lasting power of the Hussaini message.

“The ideology of Imam Hussein (AS) is deeply rooted in human nature and divine truth—it can never be extinguished,” he asserted. “The Yazidis of our time, too, will ultimately be defeated by this unwavering light of guidance.”

Wahedi concluded by urging Muslims to stay steadfast in their commitment to justice, truth, and the values embodied in the Ashura uprising, emphasizing that the path of Imam Hussein (AS) continues to inspire and empower the oppressed across the globe.

