Opposition party slams Indian govt over ‘indifference’ on Israeli action in Gaza, calls PM’s silence ‘shameful’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has launched a scathing attack on the Indian government over its continued silence regarding the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Ramesh condemned what he termed the “Israeli genocide in Gaza,” stating that the situation is intensifying and taking on horrific new dimensions.

Ramesh highlighted that even voices within Israel, including a former Prime Minister, are now expressing grave concern over the scale and brutality of the offensive. Yet, he pointed out, the Government of India remains “supremely indifferent,” unwilling to take a stand or make any statement that might disturb the Modi-Netanyahu friendship.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence “disgraceful” and “shameful,” Ramesh asserted that this inaction betrays India’s historical values and moral standing on international issues, especially concerning justice and human rights.

The Israeli genocide in Gaza continues unabated. In fact it is intensifying and assuming horrific new dimensions. A number of voices within Israel are beginning to speak out. The latest to express grave concern is a former PM of Israel himself. But the Govt. of India is supremely… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 14, 2025

“The Israeli genocide in Gaza continues unabated. In fact it is intensifying and assuming horrific new dimensions. A number of voices within Israel are beginning to speak out. The latest to express grave concern is a former PM of Israel himself,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

“But the Government of India is supremely indifferent, not wanting to say or do anything that would affect the friendship of Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Modi. The PM’s silence is disgraceful, shameful, and goes against all that India has stood for,” he added.

Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip killed at least 32 people on Sunday, including six children at a water collection point, while the Palestinian death toll passed 58,000 after 21 months of war, local health officials said.

The Congress party has repeatedly criticized the Modi government’s close ties with Israel, particularly in the wake of rising global condemnation of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, which have resulted in thousands of civilian casualties.