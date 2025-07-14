Hamas commemorates Mohammad Deif, vows legacy will haunt war criminals

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has declared that the legacy of assassinated commander Mohammad Deif will continue to haunt Israeli war criminals like a “nightmare.”

On the first anniversary of Deif’s martyrdom, Abu Obeida, spokesperson for Hamas’s military wing, stated that the former commander of the al-Qassam Brigades remains “a beacon for all the free people of the world.”

He added, “One year has passed since the martyrdom of the great national leader, commander Mohammad Deif, who, with his brothers, led the al-Aqsa Flood operation and dealt the Zionist enemy the harshest blow in its history.”

Hamas launched Operation al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, 2023, as a surprise attack against Israel in response to decades of bloodshed against Palestinians.

Abu Obeida said the operation “shattered Zionist deterrence, unified the energy of the ummah, and redirected its compass toward Palestine, bringing the cause back to the forefront.”

Supporters of Deif across the world, he claimed, “continue to walk his path and inflict daily strategic losses on the occupation.”

“He will remain a nightmare haunting war criminals and thieves, who will never find peace in Palestine, as Deif and his brothers have written the final chapter of its liberation with their blood,” he added.

Deif was the key planner of the Gaza tunnel network and the architect of the al-Aqsa Flood operation.

Israel reportedly attempted to assassinate him over seven times, failing each time. One attempt killed his family, destroyed his home, and left him seriously wounded.

On January 30, 2025, Abu Obeida confirmed Deif’s assassination in southern Gaza, months after the incident occurred.

