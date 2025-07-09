Hezbollah reveals timing of Al-Aqsa Storm notification, strategic response

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem has revealed that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was informed of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm just thirty minutes after its launch on October 7. Speaking to Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV, Qassem said that Hezbollah, like the rest of the world, learned about the operation on the day it unfolded, describing it as a “revolutionary” act by Hamas that shook the region.

“Our brothers in the Hamas leadership undertook a bold and impactful initiative,” Qassem stated, adding that the decision to respond was guided by strategic restraint. According to him, Sayyed Nasrallah proposed a targeted strike on the Shebaa Farms the following day, citing the area as occupied Lebanese territory.

According to Mehr, Hezbollah’s Shura Council subsequently convened and agreed to engage in a “backing battle,” opting against a full-scale war due to insufficient preparedness. The objective, Qassem explained, was to support Gaza’s resistance and exert pressure on Israel to move toward a solution.

He also disclosed that Hezbollah received a personal message from Gaza, conveyed through a contact in Lebanon. The message originated from the late Hamas military commander Muhammad al-Deif.

