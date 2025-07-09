Israeli airstrike kills two civilians in northern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: In yet another blatant act of aggression, the Israeli enemy carried out an airstrike deep inside Lebanese territory on Tuesday, claiming the lives of two civilians and injuring three others—further defying UN Resolution 1701 and Lebanon’s sovereignty.

The strike targeted a civilian vehicle in the northern town of Al-Ayrouniyeh, Tripoli district. According to a statement by the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health’s Emergency Operations Center, the initial toll from the attack stands at two martyrs and three wounded.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) confirmed that the vehicle, a Honda CR-V, was struck by two missiles on the Zgharta–Danniyeh road in Al-Ayrouniyeh, within the Zgharta district.

The Lebanese Army swiftly secured the area while Israeli drones continued to circle overhead, heightening fears of further escalation.

The Israeli enemy’s near-daily violations of Lebanese airspace and territory cast serious doubt on international calls for diplomacy as a means to deter Israeli aggression. The latest attack reinforces growing public skepticism about the effectiveness of UN resolutions in curbing repeated Israeli military breaches.

