Palestine is axis of Muslim unity, declares Hezbollah’s Secretary General

AhlulBayt News Agency: The secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah said abandoning takfir and managing differences will help the Islamic Ummah achieve unity.

Sheikh Naim Qassem made the remark in a message to the 39th International Islamic Unity Conference, which was read out by his representative Sayed Ali al-Mousawi.

Sheikh Qassem introduced the path to achieving Islamic unity in five steps: mutual recognition and respect of religions and avoidance of insulting sacred things; abandoning the logic of takfir and confronting it in the cultural, social and media arenas; managing differences and keeping controversial issues away from the public and the media; strengthening practical cooperation among Muslims based on the Quranic verse “And help each other in righteousness and piety” (Verse 2 of Surah Al-Ma’idah), especially in the field of resistance and focusing on external dangers instead of internal differences.

Referring to the experience of the Islamic resistance in Lebanon and Palestine, he emphasized that the practical unity of Muslims on the battlefield against the Zionist regime has been clearly demonstrated, and the victory or defeat of the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine belongs to the entire Islamic Ummah.

He considered Palestine to be the center of Muslim unity and said whoever carries its flag will win, and whoever abandons it will fall.

Sheikh Qassem further said that although the enemies appear powerful with their material and political assets, the Islamic Ummah is more powerful with its righteousness, faith, and unity.

He considered economic sanctions, cultural invasion, and the occupation of lands to be various forms of hostility against Muslims and emphasized that the only way to confront them is resistance, because the Islamic Ummah has only two options: either resistance and ultimate victory, or surrender and losing everything.

In conclusion, Sheikh Qassem paid tribute to the martyrs of the resistance, especially martyrs Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and emphasized that their path will continue.

The 39th International Islamic Unity Conference kicked off in Tehran on Monday morning. It has drawn more than 210 figures from across the Muslim world, including ministers, grand muftis, and senior advisors. The five-day conference features panel discussions, book launches, and over 200 webinars with international scholars.

...................

End/ 257